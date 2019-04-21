Home

Ronald R. Colla, 70, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. Born in Hartford to the late Charles Colla Jr. and Irene (Swinson) Colla, he was a lifelong resident of Windsor. Ronald was an avid antiquer who managed Michele's Vintage Antiques for many years. He was a private man however he loved to share God's Word. Ron loved his family and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his son Charles Colla II of Florida, and his sister Charlene Fasanelli and her husband Frank of Enfield, his beloved niece Marléna and his dear Aunt Marlene Colla. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019
