It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ronald Roger Schuler, "Ron" to those who knew him, on September 20, 2020 in Windham, Connecticut at the age of 77. Ron was born August 8, 1943 at his parent's farm in Madison, Minnesota to Albertis and Elva (Anderson) Schuler. He learned the value of hard work as he farmed more than 300 acres with his father. After graduating from Madison High School in 1961, he entered the Navy where he received training as a Machinist Mate, was involved in the recovery of the U.S. Manned Orbital Space Craft Gemini GT-V while aboard the USS Lake Champlain aircraft carrier and was a veteran of the Cuban Missal Crisis. On New Year's Eve 1962, he literally fell head over heels on roller skates over the woman who would become his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Dole) Schuler. Ron and "Lizzie" settled in South Windham, Connecticut to raise their family where Ron built their lifetime home. He worked at Willgoos Turbine Laboratory at Pratt & Whitney as a mechanic and foreman until his retirement. He was an active member of the South Windham Congregational Church and a member of the South Windham Volunteer Fire Department where he was involved in the construction of their current firehouse with his father. In his retirement, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an honorary life member of the Windham Fish and Game Club. He delivered prescriptions for Beacon Pharmacy for 10 years, was a life member of AMVETS, and a member of the American Legion in Willimantic. Ron coordinated the annual Christmas party for retirees of Pratt & Whitney for more than 15 years. He was known for his gift of gab and ability to make others feel comfortable, robust laugh, quick wit, bear hugs, skill at the barbeque and his boisterous singing of the "Good Morning Song." Ron is survived by his loving wife, Lizzie, and grateful children, Carol Hanlon and her husband Christopher of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Ronald Schuler of Columbus, Ohio. He is also the proud grandfather of Jessica Ketteman and her husband Matthew, Kyle Schuler, Ellen Hanlon, Meridith Hanlon, and his great-grandson Elliot Ketteman as well as his honorary son by love "Little" Kenny Williams. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters Rosemary Burritt and her husband Richard of Succasunna, New Jersey and Margaret Schuler of Portland, Maine, his in-laws Phillip Dole and his wife Barbara of Reading, Massachusetts, Priscilla Dole and Martha Bongiorno of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, Donna Dole wife of Albion (predeceased) of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, Linda Russo and her husband Sal of Reading, Massachusetts as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Albertis and Elva Schuler. No funeral services will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to honor Ron's life are encouraged to make a memorial donation in his memory to the South Windham Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 4 South Windham, CT 06266.



