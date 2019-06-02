Gloria Fernandes McMullen came from the hill. "Nobody in Roxbury remembered me; everybody in Roxbury knew Ronald." Ron held onto his childhood friends for all of his life, demonstrating loyalty to friends old and new. He maintained a lifelong love of movies and animation, and had a memory formidable enough that playing Trivial Pursuit with him was a losing proposition. Indeed, while on a cruise with family he and his nephew Anthony Mauricia swept trivia night each night aboard the ship. He also loved to play Scrabble and would regularly play with Gloria: sometimes he would even win against her. He also enjoyed hanging out with childhood friends Syvalia Hyman III and James Perry of Boston, dining out and attending cultural events. With Frank Bellizzi he had weekly breakfasts and two or three movies a week. While music, movies, and entertainment were his loves his knowledge was wide ranging. He was an avid listener to NPR, and would read through newspapers daily. Ronald enriched the lives of many, and even in hospital was personable, cracking jokes and making puns, entertaining his many visitors. His sudden departure was a shock to all. Ronnie was predeceased by his grandmother Beatrice Wilson, who moved the family to Boston; mother Louise Collins McMullen and father Christopher Storer McMullen; younger siblings Barbara McMullen and Stanley McMullen; and son Mark Joseph McMullen. He is survived by wife Gloria Fernandes McMullen; children Allan Thompson, Christopher McMullen and Karen McMullen; plus beloved grandchildren Courtney Thompson, Khia Thompson, Kennedy Thompson, Simon Fernandes, plus Avery Homer who is the fifth generation McMullen to work as an educator. In memoriam, Quinnipiac University has created a prize to be given to students who demonstrate outstanding leadership. The Bellizzi-McMullen Leadership Award also honors Ron's friend Dr. Frank Bellizzi, who passed eight days earlier. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary