Ronald W. Bacon
1935 - 2020
Ronald W. Bacon, 84, of Swampscott, MA completed his earthly journey on October 13th in Bennington VT. He was born in New Britain, CT on November 4, 1935 to Harold and Margaret (Thompson) Bacon. After attending New Britain High School, he graduated from University of Connecticut with a B.A. in 1957 where he was a member of Alpha Phi Omega (Service Fraternity) and its president in his senior year. Ron was named in "Who's Who among students in American Colleges and Universities". Having taken ROTC in college, he served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Air Force at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX. After leaving the Air Force, he was employed at the Atena Insurance Company in Hartford and five years later joined CIGNA from which he retired after 25 years of service. While at CIGNA, he earned a Master Degree in Organizational Development from University of Hartford in 1980. Ron and his family lived in Avon, CT for 47 years where he served on the Inland Wetlands Commission and as PTO President for Roaring Brook School. He also coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball for many years. Among the things he enjoyed were playing cribbage, cooking, doing carpentry and refinishing antiques. A family man, Ron always looked forward to spending summers at the shore in Westbrook, CT when is family was young and later at Bantam Lake in Litchfield, CT. Ron was a kind, caring and loving husband, father and grandfather. His was a life well lived. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jane (Stevenson) Bacon of Swampscott, MA, his daughter Jean Bacon of Swampscott, MA, his son and daughter-in-law Paul Bacon and Lynne Murphy of Newton, MA, and his grandchildren Lily Taub, Claire Taub and Eleanor Bacon. Ron is also survived by his sister-in-law Margaret Stevenson of Oakland, CA, his sister-in-law Doreen Linton of West Hartford, CT, his brother Robert Bacon and his wife Kathy of Cape Coral, FL, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Lawrence Stevenson of West Hartford, CT and his son-in-law Daniel Taub of North Bennington, VT. The family requests that condolences be sent to P.O. Box 264, North Bennington, VT 05257 and that any donations in his memory be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
