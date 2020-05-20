Ronald W. Collins, 76, of Forestville, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 with his devoted wife of 29 years, Beverly (Tardiff) Collins by his side. He was born on October 7, 1943 in New Britain, son of the late William E. and Ella (Wenzloff) Collins. As a child, he grew up on Fifth Street in New Britain and was a graduate of New Britain High School. At age 16, Ron started a 32 year long employment with Davidson and Leventhal Clothing Retail Company working his way from the warehouse division in New Britain, to store manager at the Bristol store until the D&L Company closed their business. Ron also lived in Plantsville, where he served for many years as a firefighter with the former Southington Engine Company No. 4 in Marion. After leaving the D&L Company, Ron pursued his successful business as Collins Total Home and Building Care, specializing in home improvements and residential deck repair and restoration. He kept doing what he loved until his illness prevailed his attention. Ron loved fishing and boating. He had complete adoration for his grandchildren and a fierce and protective love for his family. He loved life and was generous to everyone he encountered. In addition to his wife, Beverly, Ron is survived by his five daughters Cathleen C Hodgkinson and Thomas Messenger of Harwinton, Patricia Collins of Unionville, Mary C. Bridgham of Meriden, Pamela C. Panciera of Bristol, and Elizabeth B. Klemonski and her husband Kevin of Hebron; nine adored grandchildren Jillian, Brenden, Miranda, Hailey, Katherine, Kelsey, Ryan, Cody, and Brielle; two adored great-grandchildren Zayden and Skylar; sisters Lauretta Stadler of Newington and Sharon Passig of Plainville; father and mother-in-law, Rudolph and Vivian Tardiff of East Hartford; sister-in-law Barbara (Lynn) Tardiff of East Hartford; his lifelong best friend Robert Barron of Bristol; his work colleague and family friend Adam Bellmar and many loved nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ron is predeceased by his half sister, Shirley Kelly and half brother, William "Sonny" Collins, Jr., sister-in-law, Deborah (Tardiff) Fallacaro and brother-in-law, Mark Tardiff. Services will be private and a burial will conclude at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. A celebration of life will be held when the threat of Covid-19 subsides. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hartford Health Care, Plainville Cancer Center, 201 North Mountain Rd. Suite 300 Plainville, CT 06062. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Ron's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.