Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Maneeley's
65 Rye St.
South Windsor, CT
Ronald W. Nivison

Ronald W. Nivison Obituary
Ronald W. Nivison, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Albers (Klaus), Robin Balletto (Dave), and Cheryl Knowles; 3 grandchildren, Allison, Kate and Alex; 2 great-grandchildren, Tristan and Craison; brothers, William Nivison and Melvyn Nivison (Norma); In-laws Sandra, Laura and Frank; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Victoria Nivison and a brother Clayton Nivison. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Maneeley's, 65 Rye St., South Windsor. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 and / or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, CT Chapter, 659 Tower Ave, 1st Floor, Hartford, CT 06112-1269. Please visit us at www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences and guest book.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 18, 2020
