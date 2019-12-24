Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
66 Cottage St.
East Berlin, CT
Ronette F. Marino, 77, of Kensington, CT passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT @ NB General. Ronette was born March 7, 1942 and daughter of the late Saverio and Estella (Zigmund) Florio. She was a graduate of New Britain Senior High School, class of 1960 and retired as an Administrative Assistant for the Board of Trustees for the Connecticut University System. Ronette was a member of Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church. Ronette is survived by her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Louis Marino, her three children and spouses, Michael Marino and his wife Joanne, Phillip Marino and his wife Eleanor and Ronette Marino and her companion Joseph, her six grandchildren, William, Allison, Anthony, Elizabeth, Danielle and Brian, her sisters, Virginia and Primo Dagata, Natalie and the late Benjamin Gagliardi and Christine and Richard Brochu and several nieces and nephews. Ronette was predeceased by her brother Peter Florio. A Funeral Mass for Ronette will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Church, 66 Cottage St., East Berlin, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Wilcox Cemetery, 273 Berlin St., East Berlin, CT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the . Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Marino family or to share a memory of Ronette, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 24, 2019
