John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bartholomew Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish)
736 Middle Turnpike East
Manchester, CT
Resources
Rosa A. Ciccio Obituary
Rosa A. Ciccio, 59, of Vernon, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Rockville Hospital. Born in Italy to Carmelo and Clara (Cartella) Ciccio, she earned her B.A. and law degree from UCONN. She worked as a Digital Archive Manager for the Hartford Courant, retiring after 32 years, and later worked for Travelers. Rosa was an animal lover and volunteered for many causes to protect the welfare of animals. Besides her mother, she is survived by her sister Maria Amodeo and her husband Antonio; her nephew Gabriele Amodeo and his wife Cynthia; and her grandnephews Alexander and Daniel. She is predeceased by her father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16th at Noon at St. Bartholomew Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish) 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and Friends may call on Friday, November 15th from 5-8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 13, 2019
