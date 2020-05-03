Rosa Capasso, 84, of West Hartford, formerly of Tolland and Hartford, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Rosa was born August 10, 1935 in Nicastro, Province of Catanzaro, Italy and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Caterina (DiCello) Capasso. Rosa was a machine operator and worked for the Carling Electric Company for many years. She enjoyed cooking and especially family get togethers. There are many treasured memories of Sunday dinners and holidays spent together with her parents, siblings and their families. Rosa leaves her twin brother Joseph Capasso and his wife Joanne of PA, her brother Angelo Capasso of Torrington and her sister Rita Marchigiano, of Wethersfield. She also leaves her many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends both in the U.S. Italy. In addition to her parents, Rosa was predeceased by her siblings, Antonio Capasso, Francesco Capasso, Rachela Capasso, Pasqualina Torcasio and Nicolina Gaetano. Burial at Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.