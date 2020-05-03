Rosa CAPASSO
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Capasso, 84, of West Hartford, formerly of Tolland and Hartford, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Rosa was born August 10, 1935 in Nicastro, Province of Catanzaro, Italy and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Caterina (DiCello) Capasso. Rosa was a machine operator and worked for the Carling Electric Company for many years. She enjoyed cooking and especially family get togethers. There are many treasured memories of Sunday dinners and holidays spent together with her parents, siblings and their families. Rosa leaves her twin brother Joseph Capasso and his wife Joanne of PA, her brother Angelo Capasso of Torrington and her sister Rita Marchigiano, of Wethersfield. She also leaves her many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends both in the U.S. Italy. In addition to her parents, Rosa was predeceased by her siblings, Antonio Capasso, Francesco Capasso, Rachela Capasso, Pasqualina Torcasio and Nicolina Gaetano. Burial at Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved