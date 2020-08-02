Dear Lauren, Philip, Christopher and beautiful extended family - you are in our prayers and in our hearts as you mourn the loss of your dear, sweet Mom/Nana/Friend. Auntie Rosa is a true gift and blessing to our family and she will be missed. May God and the Angels surround you and bring you comfort as you celebrate your Mom's beautiful but short life. Blessings and unconditional love to each and every one of you. The Heavens rejoice in helping her to reunite with her parents and loved ones.

Light, Love & Peace, Steve & Lori Parker (NZ) xoxoxo

