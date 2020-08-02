1/1
Rosa (Nigro) Goodney
1948 - 2020
Worcester- Rosa Nigro Goodney, age 72, passed into eternal peace on Monday, July 27, 2020 while at the Genesis Healthcare Community in Lebanon, NH after a brief illness. Rosa was born in Worcester, MA on May 7, 1948, the fifth child of six to Philip M. Nigro Sr. and Gilda DeSantis. After graduating from Venerini Academy, Rosa attended Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA where she earned a bachelor's degree of Arts and Sciences. There she met and married her former spouse Paul F. Goodney on July 24, 1971 and moved to CT where they raised their family. Left to honor Rosa are her three devoted children and their spouses Lauren and Matthew Griswold of Hebron, CT, Dr. Philip and Amy Goodney of Etna, NH, and Christopher Goodney and his finance Kimberly Tan of Brooklyn, NY. Rosa's pride and joy were her four grandchildren Samantha Griswold, Eric Goodney, Ella Goodney, and Adam Goodney. Her family, faith, art and music have been at her core. She played guitar, piano, and loved to paint and draw. She played the pipe organ at any church opportunity and was a regular in the choir. Rosa was known to break into song even when there was no music to back her up. She taught art classes at the local colleges, became a florist to be around the fresh flowers she loved and finally a court reporter for the State of CT. She loved the beach and would spend as much time as she could in the sand. Rosa is survived by her siblings, Maria Parker, Patti Zoli, Victoria Formato, Philip Nigro, Jr., and Henri Nigro, 20 nieces and nephews, their spouses, and 21 great nieces and nephews. She always had a smile and was laughing. She will be remembered as a sweet lady with a pure heart, deep faith, ready to feed the world with her renowned manicotti, loving nature and her creative imagination. Out of concern for everyone's safety during these trying times of the State Covid Regulations there will be a private ceremony with only her children. Once it is safe, a celebration of life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosa's name to the American Diabetes Foundation 260 Cochituate Rd. #200 Framingham, Ma. 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit Rosa's Memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL - Worcester
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
(508) 754-0486
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 1, 2020
Dear Lauren, Philip, Christopher and beautiful extended family - you are in our prayers and in our hearts as you mourn the loss of your dear, sweet Mom/Nana/Friend. Auntie Rosa is a true gift and blessing to our family and she will be missed. May God and the Angels surround you and bring you comfort as you celebrate your Mom's beautiful but short life. Blessings and unconditional love to each and every one of you. The Heavens rejoice in helping her to reunite with her parents and loved ones.
Light, Love & Peace, Steve & Lori Parker (NZ) xoxoxo
Steve & Lori Parker
Family
August 1, 2020
Goodbye my dear childhood friend. All my fond memories of you from Adams Street , Venerini Academy and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church will stay with me until we meet again. Rest in peace.
Mary Lou Zamarro
Friend
July 31, 2020
There will always be one pebble less on misquamicut beach. Her laughter and music will always be heard in my prayers for her.
Tom Koepke
Friend
