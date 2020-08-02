Worcester- Rosa Nigro Goodney, age 72, passed into eternal peace on Monday, July 27, 2020 while at the Genesis Healthcare Community in Lebanon, NH after a brief illness. Rosa was born in Worcester, MA on May 7, 1948, the fifth child of six to Philip M. Nigro Sr. and Gilda DeSantis. After graduating from Venerini Academy, Rosa attended Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA where she earned a bachelor's degree of Arts and Sciences. There she met and married her former spouse Paul F. Goodney on July 24, 1971 and moved to CT where they raised their family. Left to honor Rosa are her three devoted children and their spouses Lauren and Matthew Griswold of Hebron, CT, Dr. Philip and Amy Goodney of Etna, NH, and Christopher Goodney and his finance Kimberly Tan of Brooklyn, NY. Rosa's pride and joy were her four grandchildren Samantha Griswold, Eric Goodney, Ella Goodney, and Adam Goodney. Her family, faith, art and music have been at her core. She played guitar, piano, and loved to paint and draw. She played the pipe organ at any church opportunity and was a regular in the choir. Rosa was known to break into song even when there was no music to back her up. She taught art classes at the local colleges, became a florist to be around the fresh flowers she loved and finally a court reporter for the State of CT. She loved the beach and would spend as much time as she could in the sand. Rosa is survived by her siblings, Maria Parker, Patti Zoli, Victoria Formato, Philip Nigro, Jr., and Henri Nigro, 20 nieces and nephews, their spouses, and 21 great nieces and nephews. She always had a smile and was laughing. She will be remembered as a sweet lady with a pure heart, deep faith, ready to feed the world with her renowned manicotti, loving nature and her creative imagination. Out of concern for everyone's safety during these trying times of the State Covid Regulations there will be a private ceremony with only her children. Once it is safe, a celebration of life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosa's name to the American Diabetes Foundation 260 Cochituate Rd. #200 Framingham, Ma. 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit Rosa's Memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com