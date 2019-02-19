Home

of Spring Hill, FL passed away peacefully in Hudson, FL, surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Santo and Sebestiana (Palumbo) Pirruccio. Rosa was a homemaker, and loved cooking (especially bread) and sewing. She is survived by her son, Joseph and daughter-in-law Kimberly LaRosa of Bristol,CT; daughters Kathy and son-in-law Dan Ouellette; Nella Matias and son-in-law Ramon Matias of Spring Hill ,FL; 7 grandchildren- Maurizio, Alex and Donovan Matias, Lauren LaRosa, Ariana, Marisa and Joshua Ouellette; brothers Salvatore Pirruccio of Solarino, Italy and Paul Pirruccio, of Bristol,Ct; and sister Josephine Burgio of New Britain CT. Rosa was predeceased by her brother Angelo Pirruccio. A celebration of her life with family & friends will be held Saturday, March 2nd at Cross Roads Church of God 146 Hudson St Berlin, CT. Calling hrs from 3-4 followed by a memorial service.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
