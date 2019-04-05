Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Navarro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa M. Navarro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosa M. Navarro Obituary
Rosa Maria Navarro, 91, of Hartford passed away peacefully at home on 4/1/19. Born in San Lorenzo, PR on 9/16/27. Rosa was sister to Hipolito, Angel L. and Lydia Navarro and a dedicated mother to Santos, Emilio and Heriberto Sanchez, Maria A. Torres and Luz E. Lebron. Rosa was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.She was a loving and generous woman, making us laugh with every moment spent in her presence. We have lost a matriarch, but gained a sense of family and love that will live in our hearts forever. Relatives and Friends may join the family for visiting hours from 4:30- 9 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home; 104 Main Street in Hartford, Ct. Funeral services to be held at the funeral home on Monday April 8th, at 8:30 am proceeding to St. Benedict Cemetery; 1 Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, CT by 10:15 am.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now