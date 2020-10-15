Rosa (Ribeiro) Santos, 90, of Bristol, widow of Manuel F. Santos, passed away on October 12, 2020 at Sheriden Woods in Bristol. Born on September 15, 1930 in Albergaria-A-Velha, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Jose Oliveira Ribeiro and Maria (Carmo) Ribeiro. Rosa spent her youth and early adult life in Portugal before moving to Belgium in 1962. She spent the next eight years there and in 1970, she moved to the United States, landing in Bristol. She spent over thirty years working at the Rowley Spring and Stamping Corp. in Bristol as a machine operator before retiring in 2005. She was also a member of the Portuguese Club in Newington, CT for over 30 years. Rosa is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law Victor and Maria Santos of Newington, CT, Carlos and Grace (Silva) Santos of Plainville, CT, and Paul and Imelda Santos of Gilbert, AZ; six grandchildren Jason, Kevin, Jeffrey, Josh, Sophia, and Zachary and seven great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held Monday, October 19, at 11am at St. Joseph Church, Queen St. Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. For those that will be attending the funeral mass, face coverings will be required. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com
