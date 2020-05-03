Rosaleen (Quirk) Templeton of South Windsor, previously of Manchester, died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Rosaleen was predeceased by and married to her beloved husband Paul for over 60 years. She was born January 28, 1925 in Manhattan and was raised in White Plains before moving to Connecticut. Rosaleen is the daughter of Daniel and Charlotte (Noone) Quirk. Rosaleen is the mother of Mary Ann (Kevin) Murray of Manchester, Eileen and Rosaleen Templeton of South Windsor and Paul Templeton of West Haven, CT. She is grandmother to Daniel (Audra) Murray of Marshfield, MA; Christopher (Krystle) Murray, Manchester; Kathryn (Mark) Waters, Manchester; great grandmother to Claire Murray and baby brother due in August, Elizabeth Rose and Lilly Grace Murray, Shane and Teagan Waters. She is the sister of Charlotte (Boland) Manning of Manchester, Thomas Toomey of Exeter, NH and is predeceased by Mona Wilke of Manchester. Rosaleen leaves numerous nieces and nephews and the "Elegant Eight." Rosaleen attended The Academy of Our Lady of Good Counsel in White Plains, NY, and St. Joseph College, West Hartford. She was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in the Purchasing Department where she met the love of her life, Paul and was married in 1955. Rosaleen was dedicated to her family, her deep religious faith and her Irish heritage. She was an active member of St. Bridget Church and community for many years where she served the parishioners in numerous capacities, especially as a Eucharistic Minister bringing communion to the elderly homebound and as a member of the Rosary Society. Rosaleen was able to continue her faithful service until the end of her life as a member of the Parish Prayer Line. She was also a member of the Friends of the South Windsor Library and the Manchester Association of Older Adults. "Rody" and Paul traveled extensively for years and enjoyed experiencing the world. Rosaleen was a talented cook and known for her fabulous Irish Soda bread and potato salad. She was particular about the way food was presented and always strived to make that presentation as special as her cooking. She had a flare for decorating and fashion, always presenting herself with grace and style, never going anywhere without her Chanel No.5 perfume. Rosaleen was a true Irish "lady." The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Gorman and Rita Downes, the "Irish Tea Ladies" who made her laugh and brightened her days and to all her compassionate friends especially Leonie, Cherlie and Chantal. Due to the current circumstances, the celebration of Rosaleen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT 06082 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.