Rosalie Jean O'Keefe died on June 1, 2019. Jean was born on October 7, 1926 in Middletown, CT, daughter of the late J. Gerald O'Keefe, Sr. and Genevieve (Campbell) O'Keefe. She graduated from Miss Marchant's Secretarial School and C.C.S.U. and received her MED from the University of Hartford. Jean taught in the Wethersfield School System for 34 years. She loved to travel and visited many countries in Europe and the Caribbean Islands. Jean also traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church.Jean is survived by her beloved brothers John Gerald O'Keefe, Jr. (Martha) of Bethlehem and Andrew Joseph O'Keefe (Barbara) of Cromwell. She also leaves her devoted, loving niece and Goddaughter Katherine O. Thomsen (Jeffrey), her caring, dependable nephew, Peter K. O'Keefe (Gloria) and many other nieces and nephews including Patricia O. Dwyer (Robert), Thomas W. O'Keefe IV (Jerilyn), Matthew J. O'Keefe (Cathlyn), Kevin J. O'Keefe, beloved Godson, Michael D. O'Keefe (Janet), John G. O'Keefe, III (Mary Beth), Mary O. Perrotti (Robert), beloved goddaughter Genevieve O. DeFelice (James), Ann O. Ford and Paul R. O'Keefe, Jean leaves a dear cousin, Grace M. Lineberry (Thomas) and a special Goddaughter, Jean D. Maxwell,. In addition, she is survived by 31 grandnieces and grandnephews and 3 great-grandnieces and 1 great-grandnephew. She also leaves behind dear friends Leona Griswold and Ruth Shields. Jean was predeceased by her brother Thomas W. O'Keefe III and her beloved sister with whom she lived with her entire life, Faith C. O'Keefe, nephew Timothy J. O'Keefe (Victoria) and his sons Sean and David. Jean was very appreciative that Maggie Seaver brought her the Holy Eucharist on a weekly basis.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 6, 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Hartford Avenue, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Visitation will be from 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM, prior to the service at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Hill Road, Prospect, CT 06712, Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109 or Dominican Sisters of Hope, 320 Powell Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary