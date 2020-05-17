Rosalie Maria (Randazzo) Lynch, 93, of Glastonbury, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 at the Glastonbury Health Care Center. We all wished and longed to be with her, at her side. The widow of John P. (Tady) Lynch, she was born in Hartford on January 22, 1927, the youngest daughter of the late Sebastian and Mary (Mauriello) Randazzo. She was a 1945 graduate of Weaver High School where her beauty earned her a spot as a Cover Girl to help sell War Bonds. She was employed at Brown Thompson's, Traveler's Insurance Company, and Kingswood Oxford School. Rosalie grew up in Hartford and raised her children there. She also lived in Wallingford, Simsbury, & Glastonbury. While her time working outside the home was brief, she worked endlessly to create a beautiful home, full of love and care for her whole family. Rosalie's talents were many. She sang with the Bel Campo choir in Hartford, colored photos in Brown Thompson's photography department, and won a soap carving contest. She hooked rugs, crocheted blankets, and re-finished furniture. She tap-danced, loved the jitterbug, and later on, she even got into square dancing. She played softball for the Travelers team who wanted her to be their pitcher. She served as a Cub Scout and Brownie leader for her twins. For several years, she ran the pizza booth at Noah Websters School's spring fair. She took tickets for the yearly Culinary Arts Expo at Simsbury High School. Her reading included the whole World Book Encyclopedia, a Medical Encyclopedia, and her Bible. Fiction was not her thing. From the arias her brother Tutti sang, to the hymns she loved in church, to the pop music of the day, Rosalie loved music – singing and dancing- and she encouraged all her children to experience it and appreciate it as well Her deepest love was for her husband Tady, for her children, parents, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. She was proud of us all and worked her whole life to enrich and to guide ours. Rosalie was wholeheartedly committed to her family, to her faith, and to her calling to be a compassionate, nurturing homemaker and a force who lit the way for all the people she knew in her life. She is survived by her son, John Lynch and wife Jeanne of Rocky Hill, two daughters, Janet Black of Simsbury and Kathleen Lynch-Mussen and husband Dan of Colchester. She leaves behind her treasured grandchildren: Sara Mussen, Kate Werme and husband Jordan, Kelley Mesen and husband Sergio, John Lynch III, Kay Kirsche and husband Jamie; Michael Black and her great-grandchildren Samantha, Lukas, Devin, Kaya, Noah, Ella, Eric and Emily. Besides her husband, Tady of 63 years, she was pre-deceased by her sisters, Pauline Daloe and husband Henry and Marietta DeSarro and husband Hugo; also by her two brothers Michael Randazzo, Salvatore Randazzo and his daughter Maria Randazzo, and son-in-law Harry Black. She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Arlene Randazzo Robeson, cousin Anne Kelly and her family in Massachusetts, and by her beloved nieces and nephews: Doreen DeSarro, Nancy Carbone, Anita Bellows, Richard Daloe, Tom Landers, Theresa Barwick, Brenda Codding, the whole Mulvey clan, and all of their families. The family would like to thank all the staff at Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury for their tender love and care of our mother. How she loved the music, the painting, the trivia and your kind words, gentle touch and sharing chocolate, jokes and smiles. A special thank you to Janet for her constant loving care of mom since dad passed, and to Doreen DeSarro, Joan and Garvin Boudle, and Sheila and Glen Farley for brightening so many of mom's days. Donations can be made in her honor to a charity of your choice. A private burial will take place at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield on Monday, May 18, 2020. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be arranged in the future. Funeral services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.