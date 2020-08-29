Rosalie Theresa (Zaharevich) Mancarella, 82, beloved wife of Frank for nearly 60 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born July 16th, 1938 to Alexander and Honorata "Nora" (Pietras) Zaharevich, Rosalie grew up in Meriden, CT and Chicopee, MA and graduated from Chicopee High School in 1956. During her school years in New Haven, CT at Highland Heights, she met the love of her life, Frank Mancarella. Several years later, while Frank was in the Air Force stationed in Maine and home on leave, he sought out Rosalie for a first date. They were later married and together raised five children. They put down deep roots in Windsor Locks, CT and their church, St. Mary's. There, she volunteered at the church's thrift shop and enjoyed the work and the fellowship with other ladies of the parish. However, her true joy was in her children. Rosalie's world revolved around her family. Rosalie gave her children practical lessons in savings, diplomacy and giving the benefit of the doubt. Her hard work paid off and would be very evident at the week-long, biannual family reunions that she so looked forward to. She was the hub that connected her five children and also her neighbors (her "extended family") with whom she shared little nuggets of what everyone was up to and when the next grandchild or great-grandchild would be coming. She remembered everyone's birthdays, faithfully sent cards for every occasion, and made it a point to attend every special event in the lives of all. Together, she and Frank traveled the country to visit friends and family. Rosalie used her passion for sewing, quilting and crocheting to brighten their lives with homemade gifts. She had a love of animals and birds, especially owls. Her love of plants and flowers was evident in and around her home and the homes of her children. Rosalie is predeceased by her brothers, John and Michael Zaharevich. She is survived by her husband, Frank; her children: Karen (Robert) Poole of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Pamela (Jeffrey) Banores of Oxford, CT, Raymond (Margaret) Mancarella of Simsbury, CT, Debra (Steven) Slowik of Rocky Hill, CT, Dianne (Woody) Williams of Columbus, MS; her 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 31st from 5-7 pm at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring Street, Windsor Locks, CT. The funeral Mass will be Tuesday, September 1, at 10am at St Mary's Catholic Church, 42 Spring Street, Windsor Locks, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com