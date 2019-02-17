WORCESTER , MA / WEST HARTFORD - Valentine's day, 2019 marked the passing of Rosalie Asbridge, beloved wife of the late Norman Asbridge, and mother of San, Xavier, Marcus and Vincent (Bev). Rosalie passed peacefully from the family and friends she loved after a short battle with cancer. She leaves her four sons; her daughters-in-law, Debbie, Caroline and Bayda; her sister-in-law, Spring; and her grandchildren, Justin, Melanie, Daniel, Nicole, Keenan, Ryan, Tommy, Maya, Lilly and Makenzie. She joins her husband, Norman, her brother, Vincent and her sister, Antoinette whom she sorely missed after their passing.Rosalie was born to Gabriella and Donato Gagliardi, first generation Italian Americans in Coney Island, New York. She graduated with a degree in Biology from Hunter College, and followed her passion for teaching and adventure to Ankara, Turkey. There she met her life-long partner, Norman who continued to be her husband and friend until his passing. Together with Norman, Rosalie traveled the world, raised four boys and never forgot the smell of a rose, the joy of a great meal or the love for her family. She was a passionate reader, loved children, music, cards, the Red Sox, Patriots and mystery novels.Rosalie worked as a biology teacher and then as a laboratory technician at the Red Cross in Farmington, CT and as a preschool teacher. With Norman, she fell in love with the towns she lived in and donated her time to bettering her neighborhoods in Worcester, West Hartford, Ilkley and Beverley, England.She leaves her friend, Kay and friends old and new from her many places and adventures, and would have thanked you all for sharing her life. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 12 Noon at Leo's Ristorante, 11 Leo Turo Way, Worcester, MA. A private burial will be held in the spring in West Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute through her son Vince Asbridge at his PMC fundraising page http://www.pmc.org/VA0003. To share an online condolence or memory with the family, please visit www.callahanfay.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary