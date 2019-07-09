Rosalie Wallace Pyne, 90, wife of the late Andrew J, Pyne Jr. passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation Center in Moodus. She was born on December 21, 1928 in Waterbury, CT to the late John Sr. and Mary Wallace and later moved to Portland. There she met and married her high school sweetheart "Pynie" in October, 1951 and moved to Cobalt where she remained until earlier this year. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Portland. Rosalie devoted her life in support of her children which she often proclaimed to anyone she saw how proud she was of all of them and their families. She is survived by her children Dr. James (Teresa) Pyne of West Point, VA, Ellen (Joseph) Anderson of Ellicott City, MD and Kathy Kearney with whom she shared her home and remained there until earlier this year with additional support and loving care from her granddaughter, Phoenix Lombardi, dearest friends Bud and Becky McLean and several others. She is also survived by 3 other grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one step grandchild along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was pre-deceased by her youngest child, Anne Pyne-Labagh, her sisters, Frances Johnston and Marcela Wallace and brothers George Wallace, Sr. and John Wallace, Jr. Some of Rosalie's favorite things were road trips to Virginia and North Carolina to visit family and friends and strolling on the beach. When home she would be seen daily walking up the street wearing her safety vest with her trusted furry companion Jenny. When walking was not possible, she could be seen sitting on the front porch waving and chatting with the neighbors as they went by. She faithfully attended the annual Old Home Days Parade wearing her Boston Red Sox's hat. She will always be remembered for her final words when ending a visit or phone conversation "Be Careful". On behalf of the family, we would like to thank the entire staff of Chestelm for the loving care and support they provided our mom during her stay there. Also, our thanks to Middlesex Health Hospice Program for the additional support provided during the final days. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Sunday July 14th from 4PM until 6PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday July 15th at 11:00AM in St. Mary's Church 51 Freestone Ave. Portland with burial in the Swedish Cemetery in Portland. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Church, 51 Freestone Avenue, Portland, CT 06480 or East Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, Company 2, 366 West High Street, Cobalt, CT 06414 Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019