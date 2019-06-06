Resources More Obituaries for Rosalie Whitesell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosalie "Lee" Whitesell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rosalie "Lee" (Troge) Whitesell passed away peacefully at Rockville General Hospital, on June 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Chadwick Whitesell, and the mother of seven children, eighteen grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. Lee was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Mae (Dineen) Brown and Henry R. Troge. She grew up in St. Albans, N.Y. and spent summers in Rocky Point on the shore of the Long Island Sound. She brought her children there every summer. Lee was predeceased by her son Jeffrey and her daughter in law Janice, her brother Harry and her sister Ann. Lee met her husband when he was stationed in the naval hospital in St. Albans. After they were married, they lived in W. Hartford. In 1950 they moved to Manchester, where they raised their family of five boys and two girls. Lee was among the first to enroll at Manchester Community College when classes were offered. She earned an education degree at UCONN and began teaching seventh grade Language Arts at Illing Middle School. She enjoyed teaching for twenty years. Lee and Chad belonged to the Manchester Country Club and played golf for many years. They also played bridge, which Lee continued to play two or three times a week. She also enjoyed bowling and going to the movies weekly with friends. Lee traveled extensively in the United States and in Europe. She found Greece and Egypt the most fascinating. Her true joy was spending time with her family. Lee was delighted as her family continued to grow, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished her visits with each one. She is survived by William and Dale of Virginia; Robert and Mina of California; James and Karen of Ellington, CT, Judy and Jere Quinn of Montville, CT; Jeanne and Richard Chaffee of, Rhode Island; Chad and Janet, Hebron, CT; Lee was a parishioner at St. Bartholomew's parish since its inception. She taught catechism and wrote the parish bulletin for several years. Since her retirement she attended Mass almost daily. In memory of Lee who was an English teacher, read a good book or do a word puzzle in her honor. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests to please donate to in her name. Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St. in Manchester on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 am at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St. in Manchester. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. To leave an online condolence please visit www.manchesterfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries