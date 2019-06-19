Brown Rosalind P. Rosalind P. Brown, 71, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Rosalind was born on October 17, 1947 in Summit, NJ and was the daughter of the late Edmund Smith and Estella Henry. She lived life on her own terms and left it in the same fashion. Rosalind, better known as Roz to all her family and friends; was known for her feisty personality and her strong love for her family. She was also known for her love of books and reading. Rosalind read almost every day and made it a point to make sure all of her children could read. Rosalind is survived by her daughter Dionna Anderson of New Britain, CT, her son Edmund Brown of Willingboro, NJ, her adopted daughter Keisha Berry of New Britain, CT, her two brothers Hastings Anderson of Maryland, Roy Smith of Buxton, NC, and step-brother Marquise White of Summit, NJ, her four sisters Greta Smith of Summit, NJ, Thelma Finch Copeland of Elizabeth, SC, Nina Smith of Summit, NJ and Vanessa Robinson of Washington, DC, granddaughter Patrice Bradley and her husband Sarrese, grandson Charles Barney and his wife Sasha Mateo, granddaughter Precious Roman Newson all of New Britain, CT, grandson Kyle Brown of Ohio, her six great granddaughters, step-mother Rosalee Smith of Summit, NJ, ex-husband Berkley Brown of Brooklyn, NY, and her nieces Tonya Fox and Brianna Foster of Union, NJ and Dara Allen of Washington, D.C. Homegoing Celebration for Rosalind will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT with the Rev. Dr. John W. Walker, Pastor, presiding. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. To extend condolences to the Brown family or to share a memory of Rosalind, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM NEW BRITAIN Published in The Hartford Courant on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary