Rosalyn I. Toper
1939 - 2020
Rosalyn Irene (Oja) Toper passed away early June 1st after a short but intense fight with cancer. She was born September 29th, 1939, daughter of the late Frank and Irene Oja of Brooklyn. Rosalyn married the late Richard P. Toper and raised two sons, Richard J. Toper and Kenneth M. Toper in East Hartford. She also looked out for their wives Lynn Toper and Patricia Clark, along with her grandchildren Cameron, Jameson, Zachary, Daniel, Alex, and her dog Shadow. She worked hard to pursue her dreams of visiting all corners of the world, crossing off all seven continents along the way. Her travels did not stop her from prioritizing family first, as she always made time with every person she knew. Her other notable accomplishments included obtaining her Master's degree in English from Trinity College, holding a private pilot's license, and many hobbies revolving around motorsports. She spent her last few days in Bloomfield, surrounded by her closest friends and family who cared for her the same way she always cared for them. Per her request a small private service will be held. tillinghastfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillinghast Funeral Home
433 Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-3284
