Rosalyn Lee Craddock of Manchester entered into eternal rest on April 28, 2019, the wife of Roy Craddock III. Born in Hartford, she grew up in Bloomfield and graduated from Bloomfield High School. Born to the late Herman Roland Lee, Sr. and Mary Johnson Lee, Rozie, as she was called by her family and acquaintances, was employed by the City of Hartford, Welfare Department, the Hartford Board of Education, retiring in 1994 after nineteen years of service.Roz was a member of Union Baptist Church for over seventy years where she sang in the Chancel Choir and was a member of the Senior Usher Board, member of Stella Chapter #16 OES, member of Leslie I Duncan #74 Golden Circle, member of the Red Hot Honey's of Bloomfield (Red Hatters) and Hartford Retired School Secretaries Association. She also volunteered for the Little Theater of Manchester. She enjoyed knitting, bowling, watching tennis, basketball and traveling.Besides her husband, Roy, she leaves to mourn her daughters, Cynthia Craddock of Chicopee, MA, Cheryl Craddock of Manchester and son Clayton Craddock of the Bronx, New York; two grandchildren, Sahaar and Naseem Craddock also of New York; a sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her brother, Herman Roland Lee, Jr., four sisters, Gwendolyn Lee, Geraldine Long, Jacquelyn Booth and Carolyn Smith. At Rosalyn's request, services will be private. A repast will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:30PM at Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120.To leave a message of comfort for the Craddock family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019