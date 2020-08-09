Rosalyn "Roz" Burns Spiegelman, 88, OBM, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Jacob and Anna Schneck. As a young mother, she and her husband Irwin Burns moved to Bloomfield, Connecticut, where they raised their family and lived for over 40 happy years. After Irwin's death in 1992, she married Irwin ("Irv") Spiegelman in 1998. For the last 10 years they lived at the Court of Saint James in West Hartford, Connecticut, where they made many new friends. After Irv passed away in February, 2020, Roz moved to the Boston area to be closer to her children. She is survived by her son David Burns and his wife Frumie, son Kenneth Burns and his wife Andrea, and stepson Rick Spiegelman and his wife Pat. Roz also leaves grandchildren Daniel and Sarah Burns, Jonathan Burns, Emily Burns and Chris Brablc, Michael and Laura Burns, Erin (Spiegelman) and Scott Taylor, and Dana (Spiegelman) and Ken Sayers. Roz was blessed with great grandchildren Maya, Eli, Anna, Noah, Alex, Natalie, and Elodie. Roz will be remembered for her outgoing personality, big smile, unlimited energy, love of food, and her dedication and warmth toward family and friends. She was proud of her work as a dental hygienist, always putting her patients at ease with her affable chit chat. In her later years, she and Irv were active members of the Jewish Community Center and the Jewish War Veterans in Greater Hartford, where Roz organized many social events. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Donations can be made to Temple Sinai of Newington, Connecticut, where Roz was a member for over 50 years. Funeral services will be private due to Covid-19. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, Inc., West Hartford.



