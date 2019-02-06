Home

Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
Rosanne K. Bellerose

Rosanne K. Bellerose Obituary
Rosanne K. Bellerose, 66, of Windsor, beloved wife of Peter Bellerose, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born in Springfield, MA to the late Anthony and Marie (Organ) Kuraitis, she was raised in Thompsonville and lived most of her life in Windsor. Rosanne was a past member of St. Joseph Church in Poquonock and worked as a phlebotomist for the American Red Cross, also serving as an EMT with Windsor Ambulance. She enjoyed cooking and cooking shows and spending time with her beloved cats Gracie and George. Besides her husband Peter, she is survived by her sisters, Marieanne Korbas of Framington, MA, Bonnie Kuraitis of Suffield and Wini Kuraitis of Portland, OR. Her family will receive friends on Friday, February 8 from 4 PM to 7 PM followed by a prayer service at 7 PM at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave Windsor. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the , PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019
