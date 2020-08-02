Rosaria R. (Cortese) DeCarlo, 87 of Wethersfield, loving wife to the late Daniel A. DeCarlo, peacefully passed away Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at home. Rosaria was born May 3, 1933 and raised in Naples, Italy, one of seven children to the late Vincenzo and Elena (Columbine) Cortese. Rosaria emigrated to the United States in 1966 residing in Hartford. She was introduced to Daniel by her brother Tony and shortly thereafter she and Daniel married and began their family. They moved to Wethersfield in 1972 where they remained and raised their two boys. Prior to her retirement, Rosaria was employed at Waldbaum's Supermarket, Rocky Hill for over 20 years in the Bakery, where her love of baking was enjoyed by all. In addition to her baking skills, she was a great cook and was "famous for her sauce". She also had a love for gardening and sewing. She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Luke Church, Hartford. Most important was her love for her family and the time they shared. Rosaria will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her two sons, Michael DeCarlo, with his wife Michelle, of Rocky Hill, and Daniel J. DeCarlo of Wethersfield, with whom Rosaria resided; two adored grandchildren, Morgan DeCarlo and Mason DeCarlo; and extended family. In addition to her husband and parents, Rosaria was predeceased by her sibllings, Antonio, Rafael, Maria and Adriana Cortese, Biance Paioli and Suzy Jovanelli. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 am in Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Interment will follow the Mass, next to Daniel in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery (Shrine of the Apostles Section), 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield. The family has requested in lieu of flowers and that memorial donations are suggested to the National Federation – The Blind, 477 Connecticut Blvd Suite 217, East Hartford, CT 06108. Social distancing and masks are requested in the church and at the cemetery. Rosaria's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences, share a memory and streaming instructions, please visit farleysullivan.com
