Rosario Mollica, 85, husband of Antonia (Saas) Mollica, of Rocky Hill, CT, passed away March 19, 2020, in Glastonbury Healthcare. He was born in Florida, Sicily, Italy, son of the late Salvatore and Giuseppina (Gervase) Mollica. Rosario came to America, where he met Antonia, and they wedded on November 16, 1962. He was a lifelong member of the Italian American Stars of Hartford, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. Rosario liked watching World Cup Soccer, UConn's Women's Basketball, the NY Giants and Yankees, and playing scratch-off tickets. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Besides his wife, Rosario leaves and his daughter Cindy Jaspersohn and her husband Mark, of Glastonbury, CT, his sons: Manfred Mollica and his partner Maria Zagara, of Jupiter, FL; Rosario Mollica, Jr., of Dunedin, FL; Salvatore Mollica and his wife Colleen, of Ludlow, MA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jake Jaspersohn, Michael Mollica, Mary Kate Mollica, Matthew Mollica, and Allie Mollica. He leaves his sisters, Liliana Bianca, and Adriana Mangiafico. Rosario was predeceased by his sisters, Carmela Greco and her husband Nicola, Concetta Scordino, and her husband Salvatore and his brothers-in-law Paul Bianca and Giuseppe Mangiafico. A special thank you to Dr. Steven Lane, his Cardiologist. Rosario was very fond of Dr. Lane and considered him a friend. Also, a very special thank you to Erica Thrall, his Home Health Aide. Funeral services for Rosario will be held at a later date. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020