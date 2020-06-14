The Rev. R. Winthrop 'Win' Nelson, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 15th in the RIverMead community in Peterborough, NH. Win grew up in West Hartford, CT, graduating from The Loomis School in Windsor, CT, in 1943. He attended Harvard University (Class of 1947), served in WWII, and then attended Yale Divinity School ('52). Win served in Congregational Churches (later United Church of Christ) in Maine, Connecticut, Minnesota and New Hampshire. Locally, he served at the First Congregational Church in South Windsor (1950's) and Manchester Center Church (1970's). Rev. Nelson suffered kidney failure and received a transplant in Hartford Hospital in 1974. The transplant was remarkably successful, allowing him to enjoy good health for over 45 years. Win is survived by his three children: Peter Nelson, of Ross, CA; Tara Jamison, of West Newton, MA and Laura Nelson, of Takoma Park, MD. He has 5 grandchildren and one great grandson. His wife, Lynn, died in January and his brother, Ted Nelson, died just a few days before Win. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Theron, in 1980. Condolences may be sent to the family through the tribute page at csnh.com, http://csnh.tributes.com/obituary/show/Roscoe-Win-Nelson-108486283?f_e=1 is the direct link
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.