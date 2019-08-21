Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
More Obituaries for Rose Krupa
Rose A. Krupa


1922 - 2019
Rose A. Krupa Obituary
Rose A. (Storm) Krupa, 96, formerly of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of 72 years to the late Stanley Krupa, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Storm, she was born on August 26, 1922 in Hastings-on -Hudson, NY. She made her home in Windsor Locks with her late husband Stanley where they resided for over 70 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved watching her sons playing Little League as they grew up. Rose was an avid reader and enjoyed a good game of pinochle. She was also an avid fan of the Red Sox and UCONN women's basketball. Rose is survived by her sons, David and his wife Pauline of East Windsor, and Richard and his wife Brenda of Enfield; her grandchildren, Jeff (Christina) Krupa, Ken (Jennifer)Krupa, Shannon (Ryan) O'Donnell, Adam (C.J.) Krupa-Schayer; her great grandchildren, Michael, Courtney, Brendan, Alyssa, Kyle, Ryan, Brooke, Delaney, and her dear granddog, Baxter. In addition to her beloved husband Stanley, she was predeceased by her 8 siblings. Rose's family wishes to thank the staff at Suffield by the River for their compassionate care and support. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5 -7 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Per Rose's request, services and burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 105 Windsor Locks, CT 06096, . For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 21, 2019
