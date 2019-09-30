Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Abruzzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Abruzzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Abruzzo Obituary
Rose Abruzzo passed away peacefully on September 27. She was a lifelong resident of Connecticut and spent over 60 years living in Farmington where she raised her sons, Ryan and Craig, and where she also was a happy and proud resident of Middlewoods of Farmington from 2011 until her passing. A gathering of friends and family will take place Monday, September 30, from 4 pm until 6 pm at Middlewoods of Farmington, 509 Middle Road. Donations in lieu of flowers are appreciated to United Methodist Homes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.