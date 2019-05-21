Rose Adelaide (Vail) Collier was born in Windsor, CT April 20, 1926, entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2019 in Hartford, CT. Rose was the loving and devoted wife of the late Walter Collier, Sr., daughter of the late Herbert Vail and Edith May (Mills) Vail, the granddaughter of the late Samuel H. Vail and Adelaide (Treadwell) Vail, and the late Clinton Mills and Rosa (Thompson) Mills, and the great granddaughter of the late Jacob Treadwell and Adeline (Nunn) Treadwell. Also, Rose was the niece of the late Walter C. Treadwell, Sr. (White Buffalo) Chief of the Unkechaug Tribal Indian Nation of Mastic Long Island, New York.Rose was a very loving and devoted mother, who loved her family dearly. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Allen Edward Vail of Hartford CT, children, Rosemary (Acosta) Googe (Ernest Googe) of Windsor, CT, Manuel Herbert Collier (Corinne Collier) of Hartford, CT, Gary Collier of Newington, CT, Edith Mae Davis of East Hartford, CT, Susan Collier of Hartford and Nancy Collier of Hartford, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Rose was predeceased by her sons, Walter Collier, Jr., Richard Lee Collier, Allen Edward Collier, Robert James Collier, Lester Mark Collier; a sister, Geraldine Vail; a brother, Raymond Vail, Sr. Her family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor with funeral services at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019