Rose M. (Cassolino) Angelillo, 100, beloved wife of the late Salvatore A. Angelillo, died on Friday March 8, 2019 at Southington Care Center. Born in New Britain on April 7, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Nice Cassolino. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and had worked professionally as a seamstress prior to being married. She loved to sew for family and friends. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening and her flowers and she was an animal lover. Rose is survived by a son Ronald and his wife Marilyn Angelillo of Marion, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, a son-in-law Gary Sims of Plantsville, a daughter-in-law Elise Angelillo of Plainfield,NH and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son Salvatore P. Angelillo, a daughter Nancy Sims, two brothers Zelio and Amondo Cassolino. Rose's family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Guest and the Southington Care Center for their wonderful care for many years. Funeral Mass will be Saturday 10 AM at St. Aloysius Church 254 Burrit St. Plantsville. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. For online condolences and directions visit www.dellavecchiafh.com