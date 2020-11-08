Rose Ann (Smith) Salonia, 92, of Newington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Rosario "Ross" Edward Salonia of Middletown CT. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late James Joseph Smith and Frances Marie (Fassett) Smith, "Rosebud" was raised in Fox Hill, PA before moving with her family to Hartford. Rose graduated Hartford High School and was physically swept off her feet at a local roller-skating rink by the young man who would become the love of her life. Married on August 7, 1948, she moved to Vermont before returning to Hartford to raise her growing family. Rose happily lived in the same Newington home since 1969. Rose was a hardworking woman starting in the typing pools at several local insurance companies and banks where she advanced to the prestigious level of Executive Secretary assisting the most senior officers and board members at Hartford National Bank and Trust Company. She was fortunate to be able to early retire in the 1980's and that allowed her to become a renowned world traveler. After extensively exploring the United States including Alaska and Hawaii and cruising the Caribbean, Rose turned her eyes to Europe having toured Ireland, Great Britain, Italy and virtually every country in between. She also visited Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Her grandchildren got to play "where in the world is Grandma Rose (or "RoRo" as she was known) by reading post cards that she faithfully sent. Rose was an artist, loved mystery novels and was life-long fan of Stephen King, the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics and of course the UConn Huskies! She enjoyed the company of many cats through her life and used feline inspiration in her household décor. She was a lover of nature and maintained bird feeders year-round. Her backyard was sanctuary to a multitude of birds, rabbits, squirrels and those pesky chipmunks which her kitty Mia loves to watch. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her four sons, Ross Salonia and wife Priscilla of Newington, Michael Salonia and wife Lori of Cromwell, James Salonia and wife Lisa of Newington, and Brian Salonia of Newington, 10 grandchildren, Paul Salonia, Patrick Salonia and wife Angela, Jennifer Rose Truba and husband Krzysztof, Michael Salonia and wife Marci, Peter Salonia and his wife Meghan, Laura Ann Godden and her husband Robbie, Beth Ann Salonia, Perry Ross and wife Olivia, Ross Paul Salonia and wife Katie, and Ashley Bassett and husband Adam, and 15 great grandchildren, John Patrick, Avery Mae, Tyler Reece, Jacob Charles, Anna Rose, Benjamin Ross, Isabelle Ann, Abigail Rose, Keira Rose, James Robert, Ross Joseph, Christian Michael, Oliver Perry, Kellen and Parker. She also leaves her sister and best friend Helen Mae Monahan of Wethersfield and brother James J. Smith, Jr. and wife Lillian of Enfield, many nieces and nephews and her devoted feline Mia. She was predeceased by her sister Frances Libertucci. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. She will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Face coverings, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be strictly observed. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 705 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
