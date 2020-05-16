Rose (Buccheri) Balducci, 98, of New Britain, passed away peacefully Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at Msgr. Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Bazzano) Buccheri and lived most of her life in New Britain. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Bruno G. Balducci. Together they owned and operated Balducci's Service Station on Allen St. Rose had also managed the cafeteria at Nathan Hale Jr. High School, and retired from UCONN Health Center. Rose attended St. Ann's Church and was a member of their Ladies Guild. A loving mother and grandmother, Rose enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking (especially her famous lemon cookies) for family and friends as well as spending summers at Old Colony Beach in Old Lyme. She was a proud Italian-American and passed that on to her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her three children; George and his wife Luisa Balducci, David and his wife Lisa Balducci, all of Newington, and her daughter Maryann and husband Bill Tortolano of Middleton, MA; seven grandchildren Cori Brown (Jason), Kristen Beckwith (Jay), Paul Balducci (Arielle), Gregory McArthur (Shari), Tyler McArthur (Jessica), Jessica and James Balducci ; her great grandchildren Olivia Brown, Paul Jr. and Joseph Balducci and Vera and Hazel Beckwith; one sister-in-law Wanda Buccheri and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister and two brothers, Sophia Larese, Sebastian Buccheri and Joseph Buccheri. The family would like to give a special thanks to Rose's niece, Lillian Larese as well as the entire staff at Msgr. Bojnowski Manor for their loving care and compassion for Rose. She will be truly missed. Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Mary Cemetery New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joachim Parish (St. Ann's Church) c/o 544 Main St. New Britain, CT 06051 or to the Prudence Crandall Ceneter 594 Burritt St. New Britain, CT 06053. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 16 to May 17, 2020.