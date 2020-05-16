Rosie was a touch cookie and you knew that as soon as you met her. She was non nonsense, direct, and she welcomed us into her extended family without question. She loved our son a great deal as we knew she loved her granddaughter Cori and she was crazy about Olivia. The world has one less character in it today and not sure how heaven will manager her!! Rest in peace Rose. We loved you. April & Lew

April Brown

Friend