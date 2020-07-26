Rose Belfer, 98, of West Hartford, widow of Fred Belfer, died on Wednesday July 22, 2020. She was a beloved mother, Bubbie, sister and great grandmother. She was a very exceptional woman and a true yiddushe mamma. Born in Rovno, Poland, her youth was violently disrupted by the Holocaust and her mother told her and her sisters to run for their lives. She survived the Holocaust by hiding underground, assuming false identities and using her command of multiple languages to escape in many close calls. She retained this keen survival instinct in every facet of her life. Although she lost her parents, a brother and a sister, after the war she had the fortitude to start a new life in America in 1949. She and her husband, speaking no English, arrived on the lower east side in New York with a $5.00 bill and little else. Unable to earn a living there, they settled in Hartford and then West Hartford where she lived for 56 years. She taught herself how to fabricate draperies, bedspreads, and slipcovers and helped support the family. She and her late husband worked day and night while raising their three daughters. Rose was a phenomenal cook, a great gardener, and a beloved mother. Her challahs and Mandelbrot were renowned. Her gefilte fish and whitefish were highly prized gifts. She was physically active well into her eighties, had a sharp wit and enjoyed reading the Barron's every week. She lived independently in her home until the end of her life and, as the Frank Sinatra song goes, she always " did it her way". Her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter meant everything to her. Rose leaves her daughters: Elka Belfer Sandler and her husband Steven of Bloomfield, Cynthia Belfer Hoffman and her husband Robert of West Hartford, and Wendy Belfer Tyler and her husband Charles of West Hartford. She also leaves her grandchildren Eli Hoffman of New York, Shana Hoffman and her husband Dr. Daniel Katzman of New York, Nina Belfer Tyler of Bloomfield, and Shoshana Tyler Armington and her husband Joseph of Simsbury and her great-granddaughter, Winnie Armington. Rose is survived by one sister, Clara Grossman of West Palm Beach and several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service was held Friday July 24th at 11:00 am at Hebrew Merchants Association, Garden Street in Hartford. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



