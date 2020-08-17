1/1
Rose Bobrow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose (Golden) Bobrow, 95, of Newington, beloved wife of the late Alvin Bobrow, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, CA, daughter of the late Samuel and Sarah (Shwam) Golden, she lived in Long Island, NY, and NJ many years moving to Newington in 2016. She spent her career in food service working for the Veterans Administration. She loved to cook and sew for her family and raised Labrador Retrievers. She enjoyed reading, Mahjongg, and traveling, especially cruising. She leaves her children Ruth Farber and her husband Fred of Newington, Deborah Schneider of Monroe Township, NJ, Jonathan Bobrow and his wife Tara of NJ; grandchildren Amy, Andrew, Scott, Douglas, and Willy; great grandchildren, Anastasia, Ian, Nathaniel, and Rosalynn; and 3 great great grandchildren Mathilda, Donald, and Madeline. Family graveside Services will be held in United Hebrew Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Farber Family Endowment Fund c/o Temple Sinai, Newington, or a charity of the donor's choice. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit Carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved