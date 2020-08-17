Rose Bobrow

Rose (Golden) Bobrow, 95, of Newington, beloved wife of the late Alvin Bobrow, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, CA, daughter of the late Samuel and Sarah (Shwam) Golden, she lived in Long Island, NY, and NJ many years moving to Newington in 2016. She spent her career in food service working for the Veterans Administration. She loved to cook and sew for her family and raised Labrador Retrievers. She enjoyed reading, Mahjongg, and traveling, especially cruising. She leaves her children Ruth Farber and her husband Fred of Newington, Deborah Schneider of Monroe Township, NJ, Jonathan Bobrow and his wife Tara of NJ; grandchildren Amy, Andrew, Scott, Douglas, and Willy; great grandchildren, Anastasia, Ian, Nathaniel, and Rosalynn; and 3 great great grandchildren Mathilda, Donald, and Madeline. Family graveside Services will be held in United Hebrew Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Farber Family Endowment Fund c/o Temple Sinai, Newington, or a charity of the donor's choice
