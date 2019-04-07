Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Ciampa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Ciampa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Ciampa Obituary
Rose M. (Buccino) Ciampa, 93, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in Hartford on April 17, 1925 Rose attended Hartford public schools graduating from Hartford Public High School in 1942. She was employed at SNET, G. Fox and Aetna Insurance Company. Rose is survived by her daughters Paula and Donna, her son Joseph and his wife Nicolina, grandchildren Elisa Funteral and Joseph III and her sister Marion Guerrera. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph C. Ciampa, sister Angeline Bilotta and brother Thomas Buccino.There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish, at St. James Church, 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, CT. Please share an online expression of sympathy at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now