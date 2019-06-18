D'Ambrosio Rose Patrissi David Skinner [email protected] Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen FH Rose Patrissi D'Ambrosio passed away peacefully in her home in Clinton, CT on June 15 that the age of 95. Born August 14, 1923, Rose was the daughter of Dominic and Antoinette Patrissi, and lived in West Hartford, CT from shortly after her birth until 1996. Throughout her life, Rose was extremely active in many social and political organizations. Early in her adulthood, she worked at the Aetna and often appeared with Aetna Players and the Mark Twain Maskers. Later on, she served as president of the Suburban Women's Club of West Hartford, the West Hartford Democratic Women's Club, and the Colonial Dames of West Hartford. For three decades, she was involved in West Hartford politics and was the vice chairperson for the town's Democratic Committee, as well as chairperson of her own district. Rose worked first as an aid and then as a teacher in the West Hartford Public School System, where she lovingly cared for special needs children. Rose also served on the Parks and Recreation Department Advisory Board for the Town of West Hartford, and as an alternate on the town's zoning board. Additionally, Rose and her husband Michael were founding members of St. Helena's Catholic Church. Rose moved to Clinton full-time in 1996, where she was a member of the Beach Park Road Association, serving as president for four years. Rose was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael V. D'Ambrosio, her parents, and her brothers Frank, Vito, Joseph, and Daniel Patrissi. She is survived by her son, Peter M. D'Ambrosio, his wife Pamela, and their sons, Michael and Andrew. She is also survived by her son Stephen, his wife Annette, and Stephen's daughters, Eleanor and Olivia. Finally, Rose is survived by many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Rose's honor at St. Helena's Church in West Hartford, CT at 11:00AM on Thursday June 20, 2019. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest at Mt. St. Benedict's Cemetery in Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rose's memory to either the Rose P. D'Ambrosio Scholarship Fund at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT, or St. Helena's Catholic Church in West Hartford, CT or St. Mary's Church, Clinton, CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com WEST HARTFORD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary