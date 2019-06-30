Rose Famiglietti,70, of Berlin, loving wife, of Carmen Famiglietti, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born Rosina DiLuca on November 7, 1948 in Frigento, Province of Avellino, Italy to Rocco and Gerardina (Cipriano) DiLuca, she lived in the Hartford area most of her life. Rose was a very caring and loving person, who touched the lives of many people. Like many immigrants, she came to the United States to create a better life for her and her family. She was a talented seamstress with an artistic flair and an eye for detail. She strove for perfection in everything she did. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, nonna and friend to all who were lucky enough to have her in their life. Nonna loved attending sporting events, birthdays and was often found with her grandchildren taking pictures, painting rocks, or exploring the latest social media trends. She was also a longtime member of the Mt. Carmel-St. Cristina Society. Her passion for her family and friends was only rivaled by her passion for running which she discovered later in life. As an avid runner, she ran countless road races, many half-marathons and over 10 marathons in her lifetime. Her most impressive running accomplishment was qualifying for and running the Boston Marathon twice. Along with her husband Carmen Famiglietti, Rose leaves behind her daughter, Rosetta Fraleigh, her husband Scott and their sons Ryan and Justin Fraleigh, her son Marco, his partner Kathryn Lawson, and their children Amanda and John Famiglietti and Alex, Peter and Julia Lawson. Rose also leaves behind her brother Carmine DiLuca and sister Antonietta Cipriano in Italy, and sister Lucia Montella in Germany, brother-in-law Frank Famiglietti Sr. and his wife Luisa of Rocky Hill, brother-in-law Domenic DiMauro of Middletown, and sister-in-law Josephine Motta of Berlin, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Gerardina (Cipriano) DiLuca. A special debt of gratitude goes to the nurses and staff of the St. Francis Medical Center Oncology Unit for their compassionate care with a special recognition to our "angels" Lee-Ann and Alex. Friends and relatives may call on the family, Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield. Funeral procession will form at 9:30 am Tuesday July 2nd, with a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating Rose's life, at 10:30 am in the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Entombment will follow the Mass in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at crainescancercure.org to support ongoing research in the fight against cholangiocarcinoma. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit farleysullivan.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019