Rose Fanizzie, 89 years old of Bloomfield, died peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Rose was born on May 5, 1930 in New Britain, CT. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Pellegrina Fanizzie and was predeceased by her siblings, Anna, John, Leo, Katherine and Angelina. Rose leaves behind several great nieces and nephews. A great niece fondly recalls earlier years when Rose attended family dinners with her grandmother Katherine, Rose's sister. Rose grew up in a strong Italian household attending New Britain schools. Rose later moved to Eastern CT and eventually moved to her home in Bloomfield in 1986. Rose became the matriarch there and over the past 34 years was predeceased by several housemates. Rose commanded the respect of all in her home. Everyone who knew her happily insured she had the respect she deserved. Rose loved her support staff, her housemates and their families. She was devoted to her home and all connected to it. Each person held a special place in her heart and she was loved by all. Rose was the constant in her home managed by Harc, Inc. and supported through DDS. Rose had many interests but her two greatest delights were her love of animals, especially her cat, Brownie, and her love for "work." Visiting with friends and their pets was always at the top of her Christmas list. Over the past 34 years, Rose attended an activities program with Goodwill Industries of Western and Northern CT. She loved going to "work" and was cherished by her many friends, "coworkers" and support staff there. Rose also loved to bake for everyone. She loved her vacations at the beach as well as trips she took with staff to the casinos for shows and dining. Rose loved the simple things like coffee at Dunkin Donuts and playing tabletop games. She loved a good party with lots of sweets; she loved ice cream and rides to visit pet stores or to go in search of animals she could pet. Today we celebrate a life well lived! Many will miss Rose but she will be remembered with fond hearts. Burial with a committal service will be held privately in Saint Mary Cemetery, 1309 Stanley St., New Britain. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville at a later date due to the current health crisis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harc Inc., Goodwill Industries, or to your local animal shelter. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., has been entrusted with care. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020