Bill, Joe, Bop: I wish to convey my deepest sympathies to you and your families. Your Mom was the last of an amazing Italian-American family. I cannot recount all of the truly delightful, funny, and heart-warming experiences I had with both Aunt Rose and Uncle Bill, my Godfather by the way, at 250 Campfield Avenue. My only regret is that I did not get to see your Mom in so many years. Mike

michael viggiano

Family