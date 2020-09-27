Rose Graziadei, 104, beloved wife to her late husband, William D. Graziadei Jr., passed away quietly with family at her bedside, on September 23, 2020, at The Reservoir in West Hartford. She was born in Hartford on August 18, 1916 to the late Joseph and Theresa Viggiano (Pascuccio) following their emigration from Stigliano, Italy in 1908. She is survived by her sons William of Torrance CA, and his wife Lynne, Joseph of Biddeford ME, and his wife Bethany, Robert of Farmington, and his wife Kathryn, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her brothers Anthony and Fred Viggiano, and sister Mary Riccio. She was a graduate of Bulkeley High School and Hartford Secretarial School, with subsequent careers in the insurance industry and as a paraprofessional and teacher of English as a Second Language (ESL) at Hartford High School. Rose maintained a firm but loving hand during the development and education of 'her boys', and loved to tease and be teased. As a woman of strong religious faith, she secretly baptized two grandchildren when parents refused. Family was always a priority evidenced in her relationship with her grandchildren, her family gatherings, and of course, her superb Italian cooking skills. Remember the fried ravioli and homemade sausage delicately laced in her calzone. In quiet moments, Rose would be found reading a Danielle Steel bestseller. Often off-key, she loved to sing, and listen to her husband at the piano. During sleepovers with her grandchildren, she enjoyed games like Catch Phrase, comic dancing, costume dress-ups, and make-up parties. In a sense, she was the sweetest matriarch who will be dearly missed. Funeral service and burial are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Molloy Funeral Home, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to TESOL / Advancing Excellence in ESL Teaching: https://www.tesol.org/support-tesol/donate
