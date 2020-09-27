1/1
Rose Graziadei
1916 - 2020
Rose Graziadei, 104, beloved wife to her late husband, William D. Graziadei Jr., passed away quietly with family at her bedside, on September 23, 2020, at The Reservoir in West Hartford. She was born in Hartford on August 18, 1916 to the late Joseph and Theresa Viggiano (Pascuccio) following their emigration from Stigliano, Italy in 1908. She is survived by her sons William of Torrance CA, and his wife Lynne, Joseph of Biddeford ME, and his wife Bethany, Robert of Farmington, and his wife Kathryn, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her brothers Anthony and Fred Viggiano, and sister Mary Riccio. She was a graduate of Bulkeley High School and Hartford Secretarial School, with subsequent careers in the insurance industry and as a paraprofessional and teacher of English as a Second Language (ESL) at Hartford High School. Rose maintained a firm but loving hand during the development and education of 'her boys', and loved to tease and be teased. As a woman of strong religious faith, she secretly baptized two grandchildren when parents refused. Family was always a priority evidenced in her relationship with her grandchildren, her family gatherings, and of course, her superb Italian cooking skills. Remember the fried ravioli and homemade sausage delicately laced in her calzone. In quiet moments, Rose would be found reading a Danielle Steel bestseller. Often off-key, she loved to sing, and listen to her husband at the piano. During sleepovers with her grandchildren, she enjoyed games like Catch Phrase, comic dancing, costume dress-ups, and make-up parties. In a sense, she was the sweetest matriarch who will be dearly missed. Funeral service and burial are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Molloy Funeral Home, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to TESOL / Advancing Excellence in ESL Teaching: https://www.tesol.org/support-tesol/donate.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
September 26, 2020
Bill, Joe, Bop: I wish to convey my deepest sympathies to you and your families. Your Mom was the last of an amazing Italian-American family. I cannot recount all of the truly delightful, funny, and heart-warming experiences I had with both Aunt Rose and Uncle Bill, my Godfather by the way, at 250 Campfield Avenue. My only regret is that I did not get to see your Mom in so many years. Mike
michael viggiano
Family
September 25, 2020
Bob, Joe, Bill and Family: so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. She was such a sweet person who was always smiling. She will be missed. She was such an Angel.
JoAnn Campbell
Family
