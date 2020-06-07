Rose H. (Vershowsky) Bolasevich
Rose H. (Vershowsky) Bolasevich, 101, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Walter R. Bolasevich passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born January 2, 1919 in Simsbury, CT daughter of the late Anthony and Anastacia (Martish) Vershowsky, she lived in Windsor most of her life. Before retiring Rose had worked for Kaman Aircraft for 18 years. She has served as justice of the peace in Windsor, Rose was a parishioner of St. Gabriel Church, Windsor, she enjoyed going to the Windsor Senior Center. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Van Laare and her husband, James of Greeneville, TN; a grandson, Jason Bolasevich; great grandchildren, Emily and Zachary Bolasevich; a sister-in-law, Ann Bolasevich of Windsor; a brother-in-law, Edward Bolasevich of Windsor. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Bolasevich; her siblings, Anthony, Joseph, John, Martin, Stanley Vershowsky, Mary Libby, Margaret Flanders, Julia Provencher; six brothers-in-law, Andrew, Mike, John, Philip, Frank, Leon Bolasevich. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor from 10:30-11:30 AM followed by funeral services at 11:30 AM. Burial will be in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Windsor. The family encourages you to watch her funeral service by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/85491658 In lieu of flowers donations may be made to LP Wilson Senior Center, 599 Matianuck Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
1 entry
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
