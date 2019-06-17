Home

Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hartunian Rose (Bedrossian) Rose (Bedrossian) Hartunian, 87, of New Britain, widow of Samuel Hartunian, passed away Friday (June 14, 2019) at Hartford Hospital. Born in Armenia, Rose has been a New Britain resident since 1967 and was a member of St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church in New Britain. Surviving is her son, Arthur Hartunian of New Britain; a sister-in-law, Elsie Benjamin of New Britain; and three nieces, Anna Hawkes and Donna and Patty Benjamin. Funeral services are Thursday 10 AM at St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church, 167 Tremont Street, New Britain, CT 06051. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours are Wed evening 6 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Donations may be made to St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com NEW BRITAIN
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 17, 2019
