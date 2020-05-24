Rose J. Sassone, 80, of Newington, died Thursday May 14, 2020 at home. Born June 24, 1939 in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Edith (Rondinone) Sassone, she had lived in Glastonbury before moving to Newington 20 years ago. Her hobbies were shopping and playing the family operator on the phone. She worked for many years at Travelers Insurance and later owned and operated Red Rose Consignment Shop in Glastonbury. Later, she retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Workmen's Compensation. Rose was loved by many and would always reach out to others over the phone to see how she could help. Every time someone expressed their love for her, she would always say "love you more." Many knew Rose as always having a smile on her face and uplifting those around her. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Lori Ethier and her husband Dale of South Glastonbury, Elise Morin and her longtime companion William Himmelfarb of Newington, a sister Elaine DiCioccio of Wethersfield, 2 granddaughters Brittney Ethier and Taylor Ethier, her best friend Donna Frankl and her husband Jessie and the whole DeNovellis family. Rose is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Linda Merchant, Lisa Carr, Kristen Healy, William DiCioccio Jr., Michael DiCioccio and John DiCioccio. A special thank you to Rose's cousin Joan Brophy and her 2 daughters Alisa and Lee Anne for all their love and support. She was predeceased by a sister Lucille Jedidian and her two brother in-laws Theodore Jedidian and William DiCioccio. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.