Rose J. Sassone
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose J. Sassone, 80, of Newington, died Thursday May 14, 2020 at home. Born June 24, 1939 in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Edith (Rondinone) Sassone, she had lived in Glastonbury before moving to Newington 20 years ago. Her hobbies were shopping and playing the family operator on the phone. She worked for many years at Travelers Insurance and later owned and operated Red Rose Consignment Shop in Glastonbury. Later, she retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Workmen's Compensation. Rose was loved by many and would always reach out to others over the phone to see how she could help. Every time someone expressed their love for her, she would always say "love you more." Many knew Rose as always having a smile on her face and uplifting those around her. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Lori Ethier and her husband Dale of South Glastonbury, Elise Morin and her longtime companion William Himmelfarb of Newington, a sister Elaine DiCioccio of Wethersfield, 2 granddaughters Brittney Ethier and Taylor Ethier, her best friend Donna Frankl and her husband Jessie and the whole DeNovellis family. Rose is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Linda Merchant, Lisa Carr, Kristen Healy, William DiCioccio Jr., Michael DiCioccio and John DiCioccio. A special thank you to Rose's cousin Joan Brophy and her 2 daughters Alisa and Lee Anne for all their love and support. She was predeceased by a sister Lucille Jedidian and her two brother in-laws Theodore Jedidian and William DiCioccio. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved