Rosemary (Rose) Bertuglia Jackson, 68, of Middletown, CT passed away on August 21, 2020. Rose was born December 8, 1951 in Middletown, the daughter of Andrew and Rosaria (DiBlasi) Bertuglia. She was a graduate of Mercy High School and the University of Connecticut where she earned her nursing degree. Rose then went on to get her Master's degree in psychology at Central Connecticut State University. She was a passionate and energetic nurse, always having the best interest of her patients at heart. Her family members benefitted from her love and knowledge of medicine on many occasions – if you had an ailment or health issue, you called Rose. She was a kind and caring friend to many, and was always there to lend a hand or ear when needed. Rose tutored and purchased school supplies for young children in need, and volunteered nursing care to elderly members in her community. Her compassion and kindness did not stop with her family, friends, and patients, though. Rose also had a soft spot for animals and took care of many over the years. At the time of her death, she had three cats – Cosmo, Sheba, and Zimba. Rose was a very spiritual person who loved the gospel teachings and read the bible every day. In addition to her parents Andrew and Rosaria Bertuglia, she is survived by her two brothers, Jerome Bertuglia and his wife Maria of West Simsbury, Paul Bertuglia and his wife Dana of Watertown; a sister, Carmela Iavarone of Illinois, and eight nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Francesco Bertuglia. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Colman Church (Our Lady of Mercy), 145 Hubbard St., Middlefield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450 (meridenhumanesocietyrescue.com
).