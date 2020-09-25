Rose L. Flood, 92, a lifelong resident of Chester, passed peacefully on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry C. Flood for 53 years. She was born in Middletown on June 28,1928, daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Shea) Linguadoca of Chester. Rose graduated from Chester High School in 1947. She worked in the office at UARCO before marrying the love of her life in 1954. She enjoyed being at home raising her three children and when they were grown she returned to work at IPC. She loved children and chose to retire in 1992 to stay home with her newborn granddaughter. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Chester. She delighted in socializing with her loved ones, especially going out to eat and attending parties. Her sense of humor and wonderful personality led her to making countless friends and being the life of the party. She loved warm bright sunny days in the summer and going to the beach in Charlestown, RI. She took pleasure in baking as well as cooking especially for holidays and family get-togethers. Later in life she found companionship with her good friend Donald Blanc of Cromwell. She is survived by her loving son John Flood of Old Lyme, her daughter Barbara Flood, her granddaughter Melanie Flood and her husband Michael Conwell of Chester, her sister Carolyn Hart of East Haddam, her sister in-law Dorothy Linguadoca of Leesburg FL, her loyal canine companions Odin and Stella, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Maryanne Flood, her brother James Linguadoca, her sister Kathleen Harris, her brother in-laws Richard Hart and Robert Harris, and her sister in-law Geraldine Rossomando. Contributions in Rose's memory may be made to the March of Dimes. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, from 2 PM to 4PM at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, in Centerbrook. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 28, at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph Church, Middlesex Tnpk, in Chester. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.rwwfh.com
. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook.