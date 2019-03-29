Rose Libratore, 92, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Mary Home, West Hartford. Born in Bloomfield, daughter of the late Samuel and Vincenza (Mariani) Libratore, she was a life long resident. Rose was employed by the Traveler's Insurance Company, Hartford for over 48 years where she also sang in the Travelers Choral Club long after retirement. She enjoyed traveling and had been to many parts of the world. Her family wishes to thank the Staff at St. Mary's for the excellent care they gave to Rose and with special appreciation to Miss Patricia for the attention and care she gave her. She is eternally grateful for the many friends that accompanied her through her long journey through life. Besides these friends she leaves two brothers Joseph of Bloomfield with whom she made her home and Salvatore of Avon; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by three brothers Dominic, Louis, and John and their wives and four sisters Alvera, Lillian, Angeline, and Marion and their husbands. Her family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 10-11 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11 am in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Donations may be made to the . For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary