|
|
Rose M. (Boccaccio) Cassarino, 99, of South Windsor, CT widow of the late Paul Cassarino passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. Born in Hartford on January 23, 1921, Rose was the eldest of eleven children of the late Santo & Marianna (Liberto) Boccaccio. Rose grew up on Grove Street in the old Front Street neighborhood before making her home in South Windsor since 1939. She is survived by her four devoted & loving children and their spouses: Sally Sanborn (widow of Robert) of South Windsor, Charlotte Corey (David) of Kingsland, Georgia, Rosemarie Levack (Harvey) of West Palm Beach, FL, and Sal Cassarino (Linda) of Sudbury, MA. She was loved and will be missed by her 10 doting grandchildren: Paul, Cookie, Joseph, Timothy, Keri, Dawn, Dayna, Darren, Stacie, and Elizabeth as well as her 23 great-grandchildren. She leaves four brothers, Richard Boccaccio, Joseph Boccaccio, John Boccaccio & Rev. Michael A. Boccaccio as well as many nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her son-in-law Robert C. Sanborn, siblings Connie Salafia, Josephine Catalano, Pauline Brancati, Frances Tebecio, Santo Boccaccio, and Sam Boccaccio. We take solace in knowing that she joins her beloved family. Though saddened by her passing, we say goodbye to a remarkable woman and we hold fast to countless memories of love, fun, laughter and togetherness that will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Rose dedicated herself to making a home filled with warmth and love. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She always delighted in hearing about her grandchildren's accomplishments, activities and adventures. Rose always shared a Sunday pasta dinner with whomever "dropped in". Her perfectly round Italian meatballs, homemade ravioli and pasta was always a special treat. An excellent cook and baker, Rose lovingly made trays of angel wings, pizzelles and many other types of Italian cookies for all to enjoy and take home. After living on Main Street for 63 years, Rose moved to Watson Farms, South Windsor where she enjoyed the camaraderie of many friends. She enjoyed the South Windsor Senior Center's numerous activities but especially the Set-Back Group and trips to the casinos. Recently, Rose resided at Brookdale of South Windsor. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to their staff for providing an active and wonderful quality of life over the past seven years. Also, to Veronica Anderson of Second Chance Homecare of East Hartford, we would like to thank her and her incredible staff especially Colena for their genuine compassion and quality of care. Her later days were spent at Kimberly Hall–North in Windsor. The family would like to thank Meredith Throwe Elco and the entire staff for their professionalism, care and dedication that they extended to our mother during these most difficult of times. A devout Catholic, Rose was a faithful communicate of St. Francis of Assisi Church and moved through life with strength in her faith. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life will be held at the family's discretion on a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, South Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020