Rose M. Dahms
Rose M. (Yetishefsky) Dahms, 87, of East Hartford passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the widow of William L. Dahms. Born in Glastonbury, Rose was the daughter of the late Michael Yetishefsky, Sr. and Celia (Pawloski) Yetishefsky. She was a former Glastonbury resident, moving to East Hartford 56 years ago. Rose was a graduate of Glastonbury High School and continued to look forward to special lunch dates with her GHS classmates. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, a faithful General Hospital watcher and Game Show enthusiast. Rose also looked forward to playing pinochle with her aunts any chance they could. Surviving are her daughter Debra Dahms and her husband James St. James of East Hartford, her son Daniel Dahms and his wife Darlene of Broad Brook, her two grandchildren Josh Dahms, Kiana Vanderstaay and her husband Ryan, her three brothers; Robert Yetishefsky and his wife Ruth of Glastonbury, Michael Yetishefsky, Jr. and his wife Joan of South Glastonbury, John Yetishefsky of CA, her wonderful caregiver Ann Sherry and her beloved dog Cody, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Rose was predeceased by her son William D. Dahms and her brother James Yetishefsky. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at the funeral home. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 7, 2020.
