It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Rose Tabor, on November 3, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1926 in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Paul and Catherine Minnigal. She is pre-deceased by her sister Mary and her brothers Jim and Joe. Rose worked at ARA at the University of Hartford for many years. She loved going to the casino and playing set back, and was always a challenging opponent. She was also an avid Bingo player. Her love for art and flowers reflected her cheerful personality. Rose was a devout Catholic, whose kind acts and faith demonstrated her strong beliefs to family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Paul Sherokow and Allan Tabor, and by her four nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind the loves of her life, her two cats, Cleo and Chloe. She spent many precious days and nights with her beloved friend Connie DiLorenzo. She will also be missed by her many friends, especially Annette and Rosalba. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the nurses, aides, and everybody at Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in New Britain, for their continuous care and kindness to Rose. A mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Sebastian Roman Catholic Church on 155 Washington Street, Middletown, Connecticut. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com